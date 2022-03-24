Fans across the globe have been patiently waiting for this week. The week to celebrate all that is great in film and television. Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between, it’s Oscar week.

Oscar Issac, of course. The star of Dune, Ex Machina, and Star Wars finally has his big new Marvel show, Moon Knight, coming out in a few days. Why, did you think something else? Is there some other big movie-related Oscar event coming up soon? If so, that’s news to us.

No, here on io9 our Oscars are Oscar Isaac, and to celebrate we’ve decided to pick our favorite Oscars. But since we’re io9, we’re just doing the biggest and best genre Oscars. So no Inside Llewyn Davis, Card Counter, Show Me a Hero, etc. Now, let’s see who the Oscars go to.