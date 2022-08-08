Just in case you thought the current wave of ‘80s nostalgia was in any danger of breaking, it now appears that Pac-Man is getting its own live-action feature. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the classic arcade game from Bandai Namco Entertainment, known for Galaga and Tekken in addition to Pac-Man, has a feature film in the works with Wayfarer Studios.

The game— which follows the perpetually hungry, perpetually maze-running Pac-Man as he gobbles pellets and turns his colorful enemies into ghosts— could easily be a horror film or an action film . But w e’re guessing it’s probably a comedy as this project is based on an original idea from Lightbeam Entertainment’s Chuck Williams (Sonic the Hedgehog). As THR reminds us, the original game, released in 1980, became a pop-culture sensation, spawning “ merchandise, several sequel games like Ms. Pac-Man, as well as two television series, including a Hanna- Barbera produced ABC series and a Disney XD take,” not to mention at least one hit song inspired by the game.

What are your thoughts on a live-action Pac-Man movie—other than you’re surprised it took this long for one to claw its way to the top of the “inevitable adaptation” pile? Share in the comments!

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.