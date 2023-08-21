See How Tropical Storm Hilary Flooded Southern California

Extreme Weather

The storm made landfall in Mexico, swept over California, and has now moved on to Nevada.

By
Angely Mercado
A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023, in Cathedral City, California.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Tropical storm Hilary swept over Baja California and up into Southern California this weekend, flooding roads and felling trees. This is the first tropical storm to hit the state in over 80 years, the Associated Press reports.

Hilary broke several rainfall records throughout several locations in California, according to the Los Angeles National Weather Service (NWS) station. “Downtown LA recorded 2.48 inches of rainfall yesterday,” the Los Angeles station tweeted. “This makes it the wettest August day ever at Downtown LA. The previous wettest day was Aug 17, 1977, when 2.06 inches of rain was recorded.”

First responders had to rescue people from flooded areas and mudslides covered roads in debris, USA Today reported. “Hundreds of flights along the West Coast were canceled on Sunday and more have been cancelled today, according to data from FlightAware. A lot of the delays and cancellations were in the Bay Area. There are some outages throughout coastal California this morning following the storm. There are currently more than 38,800 customers without power throughout the state, according to data from Poweroutage.us. Del Norte, a county at the very top of California is almost entirely without power. But that was not caused by infrastructural damage from the storm and instead is due to wildfires in that part of the state, The Mercury News reported.

Hilary is on its way to drop rain over Nevada and other surrounding regions today too, the Associated Press reported. “Farther north, widespread moderate to locally heavy rain may also create flooding concerns throughout the northern Great Basin as a nearby frontal boundary provides a focus for precipitation,” today’s alert from the NWS said. Several states near California including Arizona and Nevada are at risk of seeing excessive rainfall and some flooding too.

The reason why California hasn’t had a tropical storm in decades is that it is rare for storms in the Pacific Ocean to make landfall in the United States. But we’re currently in an El Niño formation year. The Pacific Ocean experiences more storms during El Niño periods. And this year has also seen alarmingly high ocean temperatures, which could help fuel storms.

See what Southern California looks like after the Pacific storm swept over the state in the slides ahead.

Overwhelmed flood control basin in California

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, on Sunday, August. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, California.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill (AP)
Walking through the rain in Los Angeles

People walk through strong winds and rain on Hollywood Boulevard during Tropical Storm Hilary, on August. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Chris Pizzello (AP)
Flooded and debris-filled roads

A plow clears debris along a flooded Sierra Highway in Palmdale, California, as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on Sunday, August. 20, 2023.
Photo: Richard Vogel (AP)
Clearing debris from the roads in California

A plow clears debris along a flooded Sierra Highway in Palmdale, Calif., as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on Sunday, August. 20, 2023.
Photo: Richard Vogel (AP)
Removing items from Flooded vehicle

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street, Sunday, August. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, California.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill (AP)
Hilary dumps rain over Southern California

A fire truck pulls away after a motorist became stranded in rising floodwaters caused by torrential rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary, Sunday, August. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, California.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill (AP)
A pedestrian walks through a flooded street in California

An elderly woman crosses a street flooded by torrential rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary, on Sunday, August. 20, 2023, in Thousand Palms, California.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill (AP)
Unhoused people try to stay dry during the tropical storm

Homeless people use plastic tarps to shield themselves from a light rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary in downtown San Diego, on Sunday, August. 20, 2023.
Photo: Damian Dovarganes (AP)
Water rising around a home in California

A resident checks the floodwaters surrounding his home during a downpour in Palmdale, California, as Tropical Storm Hilary moves into the area on Sunday, August. 20, 2023.
Photo: Richard Vogel (AP)
Car drives through a flooded road in California

A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, California as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, August. 20, 2023.
Photo: Richard Vogel (AP)
The storm’s winds have felled tree branches in Los Angeles

A fallen tree lies on a parked car on Sunday, August. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Ryan Sun (AP)
