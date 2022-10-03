The second season finale of Picard was a truly bizarre hour of television, full of incredibly rushed plot wrap-ups and massive new developments that were also wrapped up at top speed. But the episode shone in its quieter moments between Picard’s cast of characters, including one you didn’t see—until now.



This exclusive deleted scene features the crew waxing philosophic about their struggle to prevent the xenophobic Confederation of Earth from arising by making sure disgraced scientist Dr. Adam Soong fails to prevent Jean-Luc’s ancestor, Renée Picard, from getting on the Europa mission and finding the sentient organism that’s crucial to solving Earth’s climate crisis. The problem, of course, is having done so by letting Dr. Jurati join up with the Borg queen to make a new, kinder collective, is that they’re stuck in the 21st century, with no way to return to the 24th century—and thus will have no idea whether they’ll have succeeded or not. Watch:

It’s a nice, quiet moment in an episode that was mostly fast-paced insanity, which you’ll be able to watch for yourself outside of the Paramount+ streaming service tomorrow, October 4, when Picard: Season Two hits Blu-r ay.

