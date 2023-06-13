Elio | Teaser Trailer

Also featured in the film are Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett. Here’s Pixar’s description of the film: “For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials, and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

Advertisement
Image for article titled Pixar&#39;s Elio Teaser Promises an Adorable First-Contact Adventure
Image: Pixar

Elio is set to open in theaters March 1, 2024.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.