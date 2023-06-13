An unlikely hero rises when he’s beamed into a spaceship after being mistaken for Earth’s leader in Disney and Pixar’s animated adventure Elio.



The aliens have received our calls loud and clear in this adorable first look at Pixar’s upcoming film. We meet young Elio (Yonas Kibreab), who gets intercepted and mistaken for Earth’s representative when trying to get ahold of his mom (America Ferrera)—and soon becomes the only person vouching for the plane t’s fate. It’s d irected by Coco screenwriter and co-director Adrian Molina . Here’s the trailer that will play before Elemental.

Elio | Teaser Trailer

Also featured in the film are Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett . Here’s Pixar’s description of the film: “For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials, and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

Elio is set to open in theaters March 1, 2024.

