DC Universe and Reebok have partnered up to create a limited series of shoes based on some iconic supers—Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are all represented, as well as some truly villainous baddies—Lex Luthor, the Joker, and Harley Quinn. The shoes are genuinely very cute, and we’ve got a ton of images for you to click through. All shoes will be available December 2nd, here.

I feel like this slideshow should really start with a soundbite from a classic fighting game. One of those arcade button smashers that yells out, ‘Ready... fight!’ in a voice that nobody finds convincing as you start to frantically press any combination of buttons within reach to attempt a spinning back kick.

But I don’t have the technological know-how to code a custom sound effect, so you’ll have to settle for a series of slides showing off the range of new DC Universe-inspired Reeboks that I actually find pretty cool. Check it out.