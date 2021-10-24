Having already brought us smooth Timothée, Mandalorians, and possibly canonical crossovers with both Marvel and Batman, Fortnite’s continuing its weird journey towards being a pop culture monstrosity with Resident Evil. The massively popular online game recently released a S.T.A.R.S. Team pack that features cosmetics from Capcom’s zombie killing franchise, along with skins of series protagonists Chris “Fuck Boulders” Redfield and Jill Valentine.



To no one’s surprise, the two characters look pretty good in Fortnite’s art style. Both characters sport looks from their most recent games—Chris is wearing his getup from Resident Evil Village, where he stole a baby, and Jill’s got her update outfit from RE3 Remake. Perhaps they look too smooth compared to how grimy they get in the games proper, but it ultimately works. They also come with cosmetics inspired by the games like alternate skins, herbs, and a typewriter. They can be purchased in two different bundles, the most expensive of which (at 2,000 V-Bucks, the in-game currency) has a Survival loading screen packaged in.

Fortnite’s been on quite the gaming kick recently, having brought in Master Chief and Kratos into the fold of characters you can play as. Capcom’s already allowed Epic to include Street Fighter, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if the publisher loaned out Dante from Devil May Cry next. At the rate things are going, it feels more likely than the demon hunter joining the cast of Smash Bros.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t seem like there are currently skins for Chris or Jill’s cinematic versions in the upcoming Resident Evil: Raccoon City. That film, which reboots the movies to skew closer to the games, features Hannah John-Kamen as Jill and Robbie Amell (cousin of that archer guy) as Chris. It’s possible that those versions are waiting in the wings closer to the film’s release on November 24, or maybe even a preview of the film to be viewed in the game itself.

