But who’s doing the voices? We still don’t know!

Rick and Morty fans are used to long waits—and season seven’s arrival less than a year after season six wrapped is actually snappy. What’s made the time seem longer, though, is... well, the whole Justin Roiland thing. Can the show carry on with new voices? Adult Swim hopes the first season seven trailer will offer reassurance, with a little help from Motörhead:

Rick and Morty | Season 7 Official Trailer | adult swim

I mean, the voices do sound awfully identical...

We’ve already seen the deliberately cryptic opening credits sequence, to go with that. Here’s some recent key art for season seven as well, which gives us an unusually protective Rick, a typically needy Morty, a spaghetti-and-meatball situation (that looks more like blood, guts, and poop), and the looming visage of arch villain Rick Prime. Also: ooo-wee, it wouldn’t be a new season of Rick and Morty without a glimpse of Mr. Poopybutthole! (Who’s the ape-looking guy, though?)

More, presumably, will be revealed when Rick and Morty premieres October 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

