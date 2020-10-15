Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads YouTube Video of Himself Making Racist Jokes About Chinese People

Rudy Giuliani (seen here with corpse hands). Screenshot : Frontline/PBS ( Other

Rudy Giuliani may be best known as the burnout former mayor of New York, and more recently, Donald Trump’s wildly incompetent personal attorney and disinformation peddler. He’s also a self-declared cybersecurity expert who has yet to find a digital rake he can’t step on.



Giuliani has no tech experience of any note whatsoever beyond founding a “security solutions” company called Giuliani Security which won millions in contracts despite no one having any idea what services it actually renders and had a website riddled with numerous glaring security vulnerabilities. (The company’s most notable accomplishment was serving as cover for Giuliani’s affair with a married woman in 2018). Despite this shitty resume, the Trump admin tapped Giuliani for a cybersecurity adviser role in 2017. He appears to have done nothing in that capacity beyond locking himself out of his iPhone, ass-dialing a reporter, and accusing Twitter of hacking his tweets to insert anti-Trump URLs.

Now Rudy has pulled the racist equivalent of wandering naked into the background of a Zoom call, per the Daily Beast. On Tuesday, Giuliani had wrapped up an edition of his podcast Common Sense, featuring former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, when he did a little post-show banter in front of a hot mic. When the episode made it to YouTube, all that footage was still present, including a section where he mocked Asian people and pantomimed a bow:

After a few moments of small talk with an assistant who appears to be Jayne Zirkle, an animated Giuliani started affecting a stereotypical Chinese accent while telling Zirkle that she’s “going to be the most famous model in China.” “Ah, get me Jayne Zirkle,” he said while using the accent. After asking others in the room what they wanted for dinner, Giuliani continued to say Zirkle’s name in the mocking accent. He then started pantomiming a bow while repeating her name, laughing as his team tried to steer him back to talking about the interview. A few seconds later, the video finally cut out.

Seriously, just look at this dumb piece of shit having the time of his life, secure in the knowledge he would never accidentally post this footage to the world’s largest video site:

Regretfully, this bloviating necrophage will likely not shut up anytime soon. Giuliani recently blundered his way into another tech-adjacent clusterfuck of a media firestorm as the middleman in a fake scandal involving possibly fabricated data he claimed was stolen from Hunter Biden’s hard drive at a laptop repair shop.