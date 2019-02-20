Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

The first bendable phone was bold and innovative, but ultimately, it’s a piece of junk. But the new Samsung Galaxy Fold seems like an entirely different kind of a beast.

That’s because unlike the stiff, cumbersome Royole Flexpai I tried back at CES 2019, the Galaxy Fold looks like a slick, polished product generations ahead of the FlexPai.

Billed as something that doubles as both phone and a tablet, the Galaxy Fold offers a 4.6-inch screen on the exterior device, with a special hinge that expands to reveal a full 7.3-inch bendy display.



So what are you supposed to do with all the screen? The Galaxy Fold has a special triple app multitasking system that lets you view three apps at once. Additionally, there’s what Samsung calls its App Continuity framework that makes it easy to switch between using the front and interior screens.

The Galaxy Fold isn’t all about that flexy screen either, as the phone sports 12GB of RAM and a dedicated 7nm processor that works alongside the main CPU designed to ensure smooth app switching and display performance at all times. It features 512GB of onboard storage and is the first phone to featuring UFS 3.0, which should offer significantly faster app loading speeds, downloads, and more.

And in case that wasn’t enough, the Galaxy Fold comes with six total cameras: three on the back, two on the inside, and one on the front, so hopefully, you’ll never miss a shot. Of course, with the rollout of 5G being such a big thing for 2019, the Galaxy Fold will be available in both 5G and 4G-LTE models.

Then, buried beneath that bendy display, Samsung crammed two separate batteries inside the Galaxy Fold totaling 4,380 mAh hours, which is even bigger than what you get in a new Galaxy S10+. Really, the only feature the Galaxy Fold lacks compared to the “regular” Galaxy S10 line is an in-screen fingerprint reader. Instead, Samsung opted for side-mounted sensor, which considering bold nature of that bendy display, seems like a fair trade-off.



But it won’t come cheap. The Galaxy Fold will start at an eye-watering $1,980. So if you want one, you better start saving up for when the Galaxy Fold becomes available on April 26th.