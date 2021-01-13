Samsung Taps Twitch Rivals for Exclusive Gaming Events

Image : MARTIN BUREAU/AFP ( Getty Images )

Samsung Galaxy is now the exclusive mobile partner of Twitch Rivals, a year-long agreement that will see the companies collaborate on exclusive events and Twitch content.

The partnership checks a lot of boxes for Samsung. For one, it helps boost the Samsung Galaxy product lineup and more specifically its 5G-enabled suite of mobile devices. Secondly, it’s a smart move for a display and mobile device maker during a moment in history when more people are gaming than ever before. Tapping into Twitch’s network of streamers at a time when it saw an explosion in viewership certainly doesn’t hurt at all.

Twitch Rivals and Samsung will partner on a number of mobile challenges, promotion of mobile gaming superstars, and tournaments through a regular series called Mobile Mondays presented by Samsung that’ll hand out cash prizes. Obviously, Samsung’s managed to sweeten the pot for Galaxy and Twitch users with “additional benefits.” While it’s unclear what those bonus perks will entail, it’s certainly a clever way to sell some phones.

“Samsung’s industry-leading mobile gaming devices will allow gamers to not only stream their favorite Twitch Rivals content, but also fully engage in the unparalleled chat and interactivity that feeds the Twitch community,” Lou Garate, Global Head of Sponsorship Sales at Twitch, said in a statement. “As livestreaming and esports continue to grow exponentially, we look forward to working with Samsung to help the engaged and dedicated gaming audience access their Twitch Rivals content wherever and whenever they want it.”

Samsung and Twitch are kicking off their partnership with a live Twitch Rivals stream at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday before Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday. Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed on—you guessed it—the Twitch platform beginning at 10 a.m. ET.