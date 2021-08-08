Co-creator, executive producer, and star of Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy is transitioning to animation with his new comedy series, Standing By. Levy will also be one of the lead characters and co-write the script with Ally Pankiw. This isn’t the first time that Levy and Pankiw have teamed up as they worked together on Schitt’s Creek after Pankiw was hired as a writer in season 3.



Deadline reports the deal falls under Levy’s overall contract with ABC Signature but will premiere on Hulu. Standing By joins Hulu’s other adult animated content like Solar Opposites and Invincible to expand its original slate.

The supernatural comedy has an interesting premise that will resonate with most people. “Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also each other. Levy will voice Carey, the newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely, isolated life in New York City.”

Levy had a good run at last year’s Emmy awards with Schitt’s Creek. Since the show ended, his only role was Happiest Season, where he played the gay best friend to Kristen Stewart’s character. However, he’s giving fans more SC content with an upcoming book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which also shares a name with a Netflix documentary on the sitcom. The book will touch on all aspects of the show.

Schitt’s Creek is a fantastic show, and if you haven’t seen it, it’s available on Netflix. The premise of the show is unique and funny as hell. “In Schitt’s Creek, a wealthy couple — video store magnate Johnny and his soap opera star wife Moira — suddenly find themselves completely broke. With only one remaining asset, a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which the Roses bought years earlier as a joke, this once-wealthy couple and their two spoiled children must give up life as they know it.”

