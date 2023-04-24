Scream VI Brings Ghostface Into Your House Tomorrow

Good news for horror fans, anyone who considers Halfway to Halloween the next great holiday, and maybe anyone planning an upcoming trip to New York City: Scream VI, the latest hit entry in the long-running slasher franchise, is coming to digital tomorrow.

The movie’s action shifts from sleepy Woodsboro to NYC in this one, but the survivors of last year’s Scream find that a new address, even one located in a packed metropolis, doesn’t mean they’ve left the masked maniac behind. Paramount Home Entertainment’s for-purchase digital release includes over an hour of bonus features, which you can read more about below courtesy of the official press release :

Commentary by Filmmakers —Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.

—Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film. Death Comes to the City —From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city.

—From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city. The Faces of Death —Join the core four—Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding—and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.

—Join the core four—Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding—and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise. More Meta than Meta —Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.

—Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more. Bloodbath at a Bodega —Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

—Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface. An Apartment to Die For —Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level.

—Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level. The Night Train to Terror —Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.

—Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night. Theater of Blood —Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.

—Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before. Digital Exclusive: Gag Reel—This gag reel will have you in stitches!

If you don’t care about bonus features (although come on: how can you resist “The Night Train to Terror”?), you can also stream the movie starting tomorrow if you have a Paramount+ subscription. If you still need to catch up on Scream (the 2022 one), you’ll be able to find a two-movie collection deal with Scream VI starting tomorrow as well. And if you’re a devotee of physical media, you can snap up Scream VI on various formats (4K Ultra HD SteelBook, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD) on July 11.

