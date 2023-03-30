Extreme Weather

Severe Storms Coming to Central U.S.: 'Start Preparing'

The Midwest, Plains, and South are may get hail, high winds, and tornadoes Friday into this weekend.

By
Angely Mercado
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In an aerial view, residents continue their recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado on March 28, 2023 in Silver City, Mississippi.
In an aerial view, residents continue their recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado on March 28, 2023 in Silver City, Mississippi.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

What may be a series of severe storms is predicted to hit states all over the U.S. Midwest, Central Plains, and the South beginning Friday. This includes the risk of thunderstorms and even tornadoes extending through the next couple weeks.

Watch
Deadly Mississippi Tornado Kills More Than 2 Dozen | Extreme Earth
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Mississippi River is Drying Out | Extreme Earth
December 1, 2022
Is AI Moving Too Fast? | Future Tech
6 hours ago

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center issued a marginal risk of severe weather for states across the Central Plains for supercells that could “produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado,” a NWS alert read. The Upper Mississippi is expected to see excessive rainfall, which could create isolated flash flooding in that region.

Advertisement

A large column of states could be affected by the incoming severe weather, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This includes parts of Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Storm risk for this Friday. Red circles represent moderate risk, orange represents enhanced risk of storms, yellow shows a slight risk of storms, and green shows a marginal risk of storms.
Storm risk for this Friday. Red circles represent moderate risk, orange represents enhanced risk of storms, yellow shows a slight risk of storms, and green shows a marginal risk of storms.
Screenshot: NOAA (Fair Use)
G/O Media may get a commission
IPL Hair Removal Device
58% Off + Coupon
IPL Hair Removal Device

Zzzzzap!
This Amazon bestseller zaps hair from hard-to-reach areas so you don't have to shave often.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meteorologists cautioned that people in the affected areas should approach this coming weekend with caution. “The storms will be moving very quickly,” Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Matt Elliott said, according to the Associated Press. “So you won’t have a lot of time to react to warnings as well. So now’s the time to start preparing.” The NWS has predicted another round of storms for early next week in the same areas.

Advertisement

The news of incoming brutal weather comes less than a week after a tornado killed 25 people in Mississippi and one person in Alabama. The tornado touched down on the small town of Rolling Fork. It stayed on ground for about an hour and traveled about 170 miles, according to Reuters. Photos of the area showed homes reduced to rubble, wrecked cars, and splintered trees.