Smallville's Tom Welling Says He's Returning to Clark, in Animated Form

Loki teases a glimpse of Sylvie's future, and it's Joes vs Cobra in new trailer footage from Snake Eyes.

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
Tom Welling as Clark Kent in the CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover wears a red flannel shirt over a grey shirt and stands on a farm..
Smallville’s Clark Kent could be back chopping wood, but this time in animated form.
Image: The CW

Kevin Smith can’t help but hype up Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back to working on Clone High. The Walking Dead offers a tiny tease of what to expect next season. Plus, Mattel really wants to keep that Polly Pocket movie happening. Spoilers now!

Polly Pocket

Variety reports Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in a live-action film adaptation of the Mattel toyline written and directed by Lena Dunham.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Bloody-Disgusting reports the third film in Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy has been rated “R” for “strong violence and gore, language, some sexuality and brief drug use.”

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Scarlett throws down with the Baroness in a new international Snake Eyes trailer from India.



The Hunting

Meanwhile, a werewolf stalks a small town in the trailer for The Hunting.

Smallville: The Animated Series

Tom Welling revealed on Cameo that he and Michael Rosenbaum are working on a Smallville animated series “using as many as the original cast members as possible.”

The Walking Dead

Den of Geek has titles for the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season.

1101 – Acheron: Part I

1102 – Acheron: Part II

1103 – Hunted

1104 – Rendition

1105 – Out of the Ashes

1106 – On the Inside

1107 – Promises Broken

1108 – For Blood

Clone High

A table read for the premiere episode of Clone High’s second season is currently underway.

Masters of the Universe

Kevin Smith hyped Stephen Root’s performance as Cringer on Twitter.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

FX has yet another new poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature teasing an alien/ghoul romance.

Photo: FX

Loki

Sophie Di Martino’s Sylvie enjoys her own featurette including footage from future episodes.

Jellystone!

Finally, HBO Max keeps its Hanna-Barbera I.P.s alive in the trailer for Jellystone!—a new Yogi Bear cartoon co-starring Jabberjaw, Shazzan, and select members of the animated pantheon.


Banner art by Jim Cook

