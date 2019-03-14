Photo: NSW Police Force (Twitter)

Apple likes to tout its smartwatch’s heart-tracking features as being able to potentially save a user’s life one day. But a man in Nimbin, New South Wales, Australia, may owe his life to his smartphone, which stopped an arrow fired by an assailant while he was trying to snap a photo.

According to the NSW Police Force, the victim pulled into his driveway on the morning of March 13, 2019, only to notice a man standing outside his property armed with a bow and arrow when he got out of his car. That’s not something you see every day, even in Australia, so police say he pulled out his phone to snap a photo of the archer when the armed man raised his bow and fired.

Instead of hitting the victim, the arrow pierced the back of the raised smartphone, leaving a sharp tip protruding a couple of inches through the device’s display on the other side, and completely removing its screen protector—the man’s last line of defense. According to police, the only injury was a small laceration on the victim’s chin caused by the momentum of the arrow’s impact, which sent the phone flying into his face.

Authorities say the 39-year-old alleged attacker was arrested at the scene and charged with “armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.” He was reportedly granted conditional bail and is set to appear in court next month.

As for the smartphone? Last we checked, arrow strikes aren’t typically covered under warranties.

