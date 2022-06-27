Sony Pictures continues to take chances on its extended Spider-Man universe of characters with the Dakota Johnson- led Madame Web, adding yet another name— Emma Roberts, star of American Horror Story and Scream Queens— to its cast in yet another undefined role.

This news comes courtesy of Deadline. Roberts joins recently announced co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. S.J. Clarkson will direct from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The film will feature Marvel Comics’ Madame Web, an elderly woman who “suffered from a lifetime of blindness and many years of neurological deterioration due to myasthenia gravis, [which] she compensated with her profound psychic abilities, establishing herself as a medium, ” according to Marvel’s official bio. Truly an odd choice to construct a movie around this character in a movie when there’s already an incredible line up of female Spiderverse characters Sony could have gone with, unless perhaps Madame Web will tie them all together? Roberts, Sweeney, O’Connor, and Merced could definitely fit the bill for some of the more recognizable in the bunch, like Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman or and Gwen Stacy’s Ghost Spider. Could the movie go a different route with Johnson as Madame Web bringing a squad of characters together in a completely new reimagining of the comics lore for the film? ( Bring in Cindy Moon’s Silk too, please!)

As Deadline previously reported, “Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else.” Stay tuned for more Madame Web updates! Or not. We have no idea what this movie is going to be. Feel free to speculate wildly in the comments.

