Space Force Unveils New Logo, Promises to Be "Always Above"

Illustration : U.S. Space Force

Now that we’re all totally ready to slip the surly bonds of Earth and aliens are real, it’s time for the United States Space Force to have a really badass logo to go with its mission.

Advertisement

The new logo, unveiled this week , replaces the Star Trek-style logo that first hit the scene back in January. It is sharper, cleaner, and features the new Space Force motto, “Semper Supra”( “A lways A bove.”)

Old and Busted Illustration : U.S. Space Force

Advertisement

Staff Sgt. James Richardson designed the new Space Force graphic and the force writes that the symbol honors the “USAF and Space Command.” T he center star signifies the Polaris and the new logo also throws the Navy, Army, and Marines a bone by saying the beveled edges of the ends signify the “joint armed forces supporting the space mission.”

New Hotness Illustration : U.S. Space Force

The bottom line is that the new logo doesn’t look like PowerPoint clip art so that is a definit e plus. Whether or not it resembles the Pontiac logo is a question best answered by Space JAG, the new legal team the Space Force will need to adjudicate copyright infringement on Earth... or off.