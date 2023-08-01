Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Swinging Into Homes Soon

One of 2023's best animated films hits digital this month, with a physical release coming in September.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Spider-man versus Spider-man
Screenshot: Sony Pictures Animation

The wait till Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is going to be a long one, but starting August 8 you’ll be able to revisit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse any time you want.

Watch
io9 Interview: Oscar Isaac Was 'All In' on Moon Knight
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Toys Are Straight From a Multiverse of Marketing Madness
August 12, 2022
Doctor Strange 2's Sam Raimi on America Chavez
May 2, 2022

Available on digital first, the Sony Pictures Animation film will release with a number of special feature before it drops on physical home media on September 5. Here’s a fun video with stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes) to break down what will be featured in Across the Spider-Verse’s more than 90 minutes of bonus materials.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Special Features Preview

Both the digital, Blu-ray, and 4k UHD release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will include the following special features:

Blu-ray™, 4K UHD, and Digital Exclusives:

  • Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs
  • Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling
  • “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny
  • Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions
  • Designing Spiders and Spots
  • Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse
  • Escape from Spider-Society
  • Across the Comics-Verse
  • Lyric Videos
  • Filmmaker Commentary

Also Includes:

  • Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie
  • Raising a Hero
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

DVD

  • Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie
  • Raising a Hero
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on digital August 8 and Blu-ray/4K UHD on September 5.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.