With great Lego animating power comes great responsibility, apparently. Or so 14-year-old Preston Mutanga discovered after his elaborate, Lego-animated recreation of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer went viral. Instead of just receiving praise from Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller over Twitter, Mutanga was instead brought in to help direct part of the movie—namely the film’s Lego sequence, of course.



Mutanga seemingly confirmed his involvement on Twitter, replying “(Yes)” when asked by a fan “wait did you actually animate the Lego world in the movie?” In Across the Spider-Verse, the Spot makes a quick jaunt into a Lego-verse while exploring his extra-dimensional powers. There, he wrecks the Daily Bugle building, leading Lego Peter Parker to warn non-Lego Miles Morales another anomaly has occurred. Mutanga, whose Lego-animated bona fides have been viewed by hundreds of thousands, directed the sequence after his videos attracted the attention of Lord and Miller. Case in point:

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE but in LEGO | Official Trailer #2 (4K)

It’s nice work if you can get it, especially if you’re 14 years old! It’s also very cool for Lord and Miller to not only recognize Mutanga’s talent but also give him a chance like this. Directed by Joaqu im Dos Santos , Ke mp Powers , and Justi n K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

