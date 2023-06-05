SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE but in LEGO | Official Trailer #2 (4K)

It’s nice work if you can get it, especially if you’re 14 years old! It’s also very cool for Lord and Miller to not only recognize Mutanga’s talent but also give him a chance like this. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.