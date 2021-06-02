Peter Parker is swinging into action again this year, just... maybe not in Venom 2 yet. Image : Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Filming wraps on Thor: Love and Thunder with a suitably thor-some picture. Director Craig Gillespie already has thoughts about Cruella 2. Loki writer Michael Waldron says there could be some messes for the rest of the MCU to clean up after the show. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois. Spoilers, away!



Dark Harvest

Deadline reports Casey Likes (The Birch) and E’myri Crutchfield (Tell Me Your Secrets) are attached to star in David Slade’s adaptation of Dark Harvest at MGM. Based on the novel by Norman Partridge, the story is set in a small Midwestern town on Halloween in 1963 “where teenage boys eagerly square off” with a legendary butcher knife-wielding entity called “October Boy, aka Ol’ Hacksaw Face aka Sawtooth Jack.” The film is currently scheduled for a September 9, 2022 release date.

Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters ( SPUMC )

During a recent interview with Variety, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch stated the company has a “plan” to finally introduce Spider-Man, himself, in a way that will become “more clear” following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse. We have a Marvel universe. The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next Venom. You don’t miss Spider-Man. It’ll be exciting if they do meet, right? There actually is a plan. I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.

Street Rat Allie

Deadline reports Sophia Banks will direct Street Rat Allie, the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic survival films following the titular Allie as she’s “presented with a ticket to escape her ruined city— which is sealed off by a dome.” In the film, Allie and her gang of Street Rats, “a pack of Dickensian girls who depend on each other for survival” become “the targets of every criminal” in the city — “human or otherwise. Armed with only her wits and a skateboard, Allie must overcome outsiders and her own conscience in leaving her fellow Street Rats behind.”

Cruella 2

In conversation with Collider, Cruella director Craig Gillespie stated he’s interested in making a sequel with a “full-blown” and “fully loaded” version of the character.

I feel like we’ve only just met her. I’d love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I’d love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she’s not careful with all that power.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Filming has officially wrapped on Thor: Love and Thunder, and Chris Hemsworth has celebrated by showing us a picture of his arms. Director Taika Waititi is also there.

That’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios 📷 @jasinboland

The Forever Purge

The IMP Awards have six new character posters from The Forever Purge.

Agnes



A pair of priests are called in to exorcise a possessed nun in the trailer for Agnes, starring Molly Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Hayley McFarland, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, and Chris Sullivan.

Loki

Loki writer Michael Waldron stated the series will have “wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU” in a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar).

All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications. I think that certainly, our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so.

Outlander

Spoiler TV has new photos from the sixth season of Outlander. Click through for more.

Photo : Starz

Photo : Starz

Photo : Starz

Photo : Starz

Superman & Lois

Finally, the war Steel warned about is “starting to happen” in the trailer for “Loyal Subjekts” — next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

