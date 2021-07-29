August 2021 is a big month for Star Trek fans. Yes, your favorite Paramount+ shows are slowly beginning to trickle back onto the service (Lower Decks returns Augsut 12), but beyond that it’s the 100th anniversary of something even more special: t he birth of Gene Roddenberry. Star Trek’s creator was born on August 19, 1921, and the company named in his honor is celebrating in some clever, fun ways.

Roddenberry Entertainment has been p romoting a year long celebration called “ThinkTrek” in which Trek fans, stars, and more come together to share their love for the franchise on social media. One of the coolest facets of this is “MakeTrek,” which encourages artists to create fun t hings to celebrate what Star Trek means to them. One example is Brick Builder Samuel Hatmak er (who some may recognize from the first season of the U.S. Lego Masters) who has been building incredible works of brick art. He did the groundbreaking kiss between Lieutenant Uhura and Captain K irk, followed by a piece expressing the Vulcan philosophy of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations). And now, io9 is excited to exclusively reveal Hatmaker’s third build, of a certain most famous Vulcan, doing a certain gesture, which conveys an unforgettable message.

Yes, it’s Spock telling us all to live long and prosper. And while the image of Leonard Nimoy is certainly impressive in the build, it’s the 3D hand that really makes it pop, figuratively and literally. Here are a few more images of the piece.

And again, this is just one brick in a much larger mosaic that is the ThinkTrek initiative, which you can get all the details for at this link. With this, and the return of Star Trek: Lower Decks, August is going to be a great month of Trek fans, and a lovely way to celebrate 100 years of Roddenberry and his creation.



