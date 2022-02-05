It ended up being something of a busy week, which means you may have missed some of our Morning Spoilers. Have no fear, because we’ve got this video for some of the biggest stories this week that closed out January and began February. And as always, you can read new Morning Spoilers every weekday on io9!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More News to check out:

by Rob Bricken

The superheroes of the Justice League are about to make another transcendent transformation. In a title so good I’m kind of shocked it took someone this long to think of it, Jurassic League—starring the superheroes as anthropomorphic dinosaurs—is about to rock the prehistoric DC Comics universe.﻿



Advertisement

But once Disney bought Fox the relationship that didn’t work was Marvel and the X-Men. The film got shelved and the loss hit Tatum hard. “Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized,” Tatum said. “I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”﻿

Advertisement

If “Star Trek goes to school” sounds familiar, that’s because the idea’s been lurking at least since 2018. Back then, it was slated to be showrun by Marvel’s Runaways’ Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz and, as io9 wrote at the time, “will follow a younger and less-experienced cast of Starfleet heroes than we’ve usually seen leading a Star Trek show, as they go through the trials and tribulations of being young teens, but also like, Stellar Cartography 101.”﻿



Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.