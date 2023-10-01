Spy x Family Brings Back the Forgers for More Misadventures

Spy x Family was one of the biggest anime of 2022, and audiences became delighted with the weekly exploits of Loid Forger, Yor Briar, Anya, and their dog, Bond. Fortunately, season two isn’t that far out—it premieres next week exclusively on Crunchyroll starting Saturday, October 7.



Based on the ongoing manga by Tatsuya Endo, the series centers on the Forgers as they play at being a regular family while each of them are hiding some kind of secret. As a government spy, Loid was tasked with executing a mission that required him to adopt Anya from the orphanage and marry Yor, an assassin who moonlights as a city hall employee. Anya, who’s a telepath, knows both their secrets, and the first season blew up because of that inherently wacky premise and the slow burn of seeing the fake family become something akin to a real one—and, simultaneously, Loid and Yor gradually falling for each other while not being aware of the other’s real profession.

SPY x FAMILY Season 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER

The second season picks up where the first left off, and each member of the family gets caught up in their own individual messes. While Anya still strives to become the best student at school, both Loid and Yor contemplate if it’s time for them to get out of the game and live normal family lives...right as they both get pulled deeper into their jobs and other assassins enter the fray. Season one ended midway through the “Imperial Scholars Mixer” arc, and while a full number of episodes haven’t been revealed, it’s expected it’ll have a similar episode count to the 25 episodes of season one.

Advertisement

Along with season two starting up next week, Spy x Family’s first movie, subtitled CODE: White, will be hitting theaters December 22 in Japan, with an international date sometime after that.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.