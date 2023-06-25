Spy x Family's First Movie Will Ring in the Holiday Season

It’s always exciting when a new anime becomes the talk of the town, and one of last year’s hits in that regard was Spy x Family. The adaptation of Tetsuya Endo’s action series quickly became a fan favorite, and it’s returning later this year in the form of both season two and its first-ever movie.



Though details on the former are basically nonexistent, Toho Animation released a short teaser trailer for the film, Spy x Family CODE: White. T he movie, with an original story conceived by Endo, sees the Forger family—which consists of government spy Loid, assassin Yor, telepathic child Anya, and their precognitive dog Bond —take a family trip to the region of Frigis. Though they’re there to learn the recipe of a special treat at Anya’s school, things quickly go pear-shaped, and the three of them get caught up in a crisis that Loid and Yor have to prevent, while also keeping their respective double life secret from everyone else. (Anya, who knows both of their secrets, will do what she can to help sell the lie, even while also getting into trouble herself.)

『劇場版 SPY×FAMILY CODE: White』 特報映像【12月22日(金)公開】

Despite its relatively short life so far, Spy x Family’s always managed to be extremely charming and provide a wacky good time. It’s one of those shows that’s hard to dislike, and if there were any anime that deserved to hit a new milestone like getting a movie, it’d be this one. G etting ballooned into a feature-length film is sure to be a fun time, especially given its proximity to the holidays.

Spy x Family CODE: White will hit theaters in Japan on December 22. At time of writing, there’s no telling when it’ll release internationally, or with either Japanese or English dubs.

