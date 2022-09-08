Star Trek Day rolls on with a spotlight on Star Trek: Lower Decks, offering a glimpse at the episode arriving October 13: “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus.” It’s a follow-up to “Crisis Point,” a season one standout that paid delightful tribute to Star Trek movies. Can the sequel live up, under what looks like Boimler’s direction rather than Mariner’s this time?

The clip suggests... yes, Boimler is gonna holodeck himself into some extremely triumphant movie-fantasy heroics. Check it out!

Star Trek: Lower Decks | U.S.S. Wayfarer Saves The Day (Exclusive Clip) | Paramount+

The Lower Decks panel featured Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner) and Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi); the rest of the cast, currently doing their thing on the series’ ongoing third season, includes Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana). You can catch new episodes of the series—which was created by Emmy winner Mike McMahan (Solar Opposites, Rick and Morty)—Thursdays on Paramount+.

