Sure, the drama between the Chiefs and Eagles on the field was great, but the drama across multiverses and galaxies was probably even better. Super Bowl LVII had a ton of great movie trailers and commercials scattered throughout, from The Flash and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Fast X, 65, Super Mario Bros., and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but which was the best?

You tell us. We’ve got them all below. Check them out again (or for the first time) and then tell us which is your favorite. And feel free to give films that had different footage in a trailer and TV spot (like The Flash and Fast X) extra credit.

The Flash Super Bowl Spot

The Flash – Big Game TV Spot

The Flash Super Bowl Trailer

The Flash – Official Trailer

Fast X Super Bowl Trailer

FAST X | Official Trailer

Fast X Super Bowl Spot

FAST X | Big Game Spot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl Trailer

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | New Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl Spot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Big Game TV Spot

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Spot

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts x Porsche | Big Game Spot

65 Super Bowl Spot

65 Million Years Ago, BIG GAME Meant Something Very Different

Super Mario Bros. Super Bowl Spot

Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Commercial

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Spot

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Big Game Spot (2023 Movie)

It’s a very strong crop but my personal choice for best of the bunch is that Flash TV spot. First of all, it was the first time most people saw anything from the movie. So that discovery adds some excitement. Then, while the trailer is excellent, the TV spot just feels a little more aggressive with its short length. More Batman suits, etc.

And we didn’t ask but I think my least favorite is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts one. That movie could be a lot of fun but focusing on the Porsche really makes it more of a Porsche spot. Do Porsches need advertising? I feel like if you can buy a Porsche, you don’t need convincing, and then it just takes away from the movie.

So those are my picks. Tells us yours below.

