Super Mario Bros. Music Video is a Reminder of Jack Black's Greatness

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out this week, and while it’s garnered a mixed response, there’s one generally agreed upon high point: Jack Black’s Bowser. Black has always been a reliably funny actor, and the movie reportedly takes advantage of that, along with his very good singing voice.



With the movie now out, there’s been a music video released for “Peaches,” one of the songs in the movie that Bowser presumably sings during a key point in the film. (That, or during the credits, I haven’t seen it yet.) Rocking a green jacket with leather cuff links and a goofy piece of headgear, the “Peaches” video truly is just magnificent. The song’s good, the video itself is funny, and it’s pretty clear that Black is having a complete ball with it and playing Bowser in general. When he said “Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong too, a thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you”...I felt that, man. This is the official song of the summer.

Jack Black - Peaches (Directed by Cole Bennett) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Given that the box office for Super Mario Bros. is pretty dang high—at time of writing, it’s reportedly set to earn $368 million worldwide—it’s safe to say that we’ll be getting more of these movies, and by extension, more Bowser. If and when Illumination announces that sequel, hopefully they also announce it’ll include some more songs for Bowser. Clearly, Black is willing to go the extra mile for the character.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently playing in theaters, and “Peaches” is available online for you to listen as much as you wish.

