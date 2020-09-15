Surprise! Apple Is Dropping iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS14, and watchOS 7 tomorrow

Tim Cook announcing a whole lot of updates. Screenshot : Apple

In a bit of a surprise at the end of today’s Apple event, Tim Cook announced that iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and the latest tvOS would all drop tomorrow.



Advertisement

With no iPhone 12 at today’s event, it was anyone’s guess if the other mobile OSes and tvOS would get announcement dates. Typically it all happens concurrently, and the latest iOS drops at the same time as the latest iPhone.

But this year we’re getting iOS 14 earlier than a new iPhone , and the other OSes right on time. iPadOS 14 could solve a lot of outstanding problems with the iPad ecosystem. watchOS 7 is perfectly timed to guide you through the apocalypse, with sleep-tracking and a hand-washing timer, while also supporting some of those new watch faces showed off today. The tvOS update is probably the smallest of the bunch, but should offer more stability.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the iOS14 update is going to give us a whole lot more widgets and a brand new way of interacting with your iPhone. Welcome to the party Android’s been throwing for a decade, Apple.