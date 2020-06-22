iPadOS 14 Could Solve A Bunch of Little Problems We Have with iPad

Screenshot : Apple

It seemed like Apple completely reinvented the way we used iPads with the recent iPadOS 13 upgrade that added support for trackpads and mice.

But now iPadOS 14 is here. It’s not quite the overhaul that iPadOS 13 was , but the update adds a few useful features that could make it easier to get work done on your iPad . The biggest is perhaps Sidebar, which makes it easier to navigate and organize apps like Photos, Notes, and Files. The sidebar in Apple Music lets you jump between your playlists and the full-screen music player.

Calls are no longer full-screen, which means you can actually multi-task while making calls on your iPad. (This feature is also coming to iPhones with iOS 14.)

Search in iPadOS also gets a lil refresh: Just start typing and you can look through apps or browse the web directly from your home screen.

Apple also added new features to Apple Pencil, the biggest of which is Scribble: Simply start writing on-screen in any text field or note-taking app. It works in any text field, even a search bar . You can tap to select a word or tap again to select a line. You can move text around to make more space.

