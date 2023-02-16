The long-running cartoon celebrates 10 years with a new special, marathons, and the Slam Dunk Contest, of course.

Here’s a fun fact: Teen Titans Go, the extra kid-friendly, comedic reboot of the beloved Teen Titans cartoon, has been airing for a decade. A decade! That’s seven years more than the beloved original, but there are still some fans who grumble about the (immensely successful) switch. Now a new, super-sized episode of Go reveals that the cartoon still doesn’t mind poking fun at the grumblers.



“Teen Titans Action” pits Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and Beast Boy against... well, not the villain Toymaster, but the team’s merciless lack of toy sales because this incarnation of the Titans is just so unpopular among nerds, of course. Of course, as this exclusive clip shows, there might be other problems...

Teen Titans Go! Discover the Power of Merch in This Exclusive Clip

This super-sized episode will run Monday, February 20. But before that, the weekend of February 18 and 19 will be a celebration of Teen Titan Go and its enduring popularity, as Cartoon Network will be running marathons of the series. However, the team will also return to observe the NBA’s annual All-Star Slam Dunk Contest for the second year in a row, airing Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

So this is a big weekend for Teen Titans Go, but it’s also been a big decade for the show, too. And toy sales notwithstanding, I suspect they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

