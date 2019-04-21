An awful lot happened this week—some of it good, much of it bad, and a bit of it just plain weird. In the good news category, the Hubble Space Telescope turned 29, New York City passed a world-first law requiring owners of large buildings to reduce their climate impact, scientists used a modified 747 to find evidence of some of the earliest chemistry in the universe, and Amazon and YouTube gave up their dumb fight about dongles.



On the bad news front, North Korea claimed to have tested a “tactical guided” weapon, Facebook is up to it again (and seems to be planning a voice assistant), and the UK announced its troubling national age verification requirement for porn sites will go into effect in July. On the truly awful front, France’s historic Notre Dame cathedral caught on fire and suffered immense damage, and a horrific Easter attack on churches and hotels killed hundreds of people in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

As for the weird, scientists briefly reanimated parts of decapitated pig brains, a Japanese pharmaceutical science professor admitted to cooking up MDMA with students, and cops seized an illegal shipment of Juul pods from China containing unknown and possibly hazardous chemicals.

That’s far from the only news that Gizmodo covered this week, including a journey to map Chicago’s spotty 5G networks, the U.S. case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the Snapocalypse, scientists fighting back against misinterpreted mouse studies, and what nuclear bombs sound like. All this and more, below:

