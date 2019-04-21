Clockwise from top left: Benjamin Currie (Gizmodo); Ryan F. Mandelbaum and Elena Scotti (Gizmodo); Helen Sloan (HBO); Manuel Balce Ceneta (AP).
An awful lot happened this week—some of it good, much of it bad, and a bit of it just plain weird. In the good news category, the Hubble Space Telescope
turned 29, New York City passed a world-first law requiring owners of large buildings to reduce their climate impact, scientists used a modified 747 to find evidence of some of the earliest chemistry in the universe, and Amazon and YouTube gave up their dumb fight about dongles.
On the bad news front, North Korea claimed to have tested a
“tactical guided” weapon, Facebook is up to it again ( and seems to be planning a voice assistant), and the UK announced its troubling national age verification requirement for porn sites will go into effect in July. On the truly awful front, France’s historic Notre Dame cathedral caught on fire and suffered immense damage, and a horrific Easter attack on churches and hotels killed hundreds of people in Sri Lanka on Sunday.
As for the weird, scientists
briefly reanimated parts of decapitated pig brains, a Japanese pharmaceutical science professor admitted to cooking up MDMA with students, and cops seized an illegal shipment of Juul pods from China containing unknown and possibly hazardous chemicals.
That’s far from the only news that Gizmodo covered this week, including a journey to map
Chicago’s spotty 5G networks, the U.S. case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the Snapocalypse, scientists fighting back against misinterpreted mouse studies, and what nuclear bombs sound like. All this and more, below:
Hubble scientists like to honor the telescope’s birthday with an annual release of 4/20-worthy…
It was wet, it was windy, and in less than three hours, I think I had experienced the entire gamut…
When federal prosecutors last week announced that charges against Julian Assange included…
The long-awaited report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russia’s interference in the 2016…
As a fire raged inside the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, people across the…
Zack Geballe spent months screwing together pairs of polished diamonds at the Carnegie Institution…
They’re everywhere—in your supermarket, at the chain pharmacy, even in your local pet shop. The…
Researchers from Yale have developed a system capable of restoring some functionality to the brains …
If we’re going to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, we’ll need an energy revolution. …
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past year, you’ll know that the end of Avengers:…
More than five years have passed since a major new natural gas pipeline entered the boundaries of…
Game of Thrones is finally back for its eighth and final season, and with it comes a journey back…
It’s taken nearly two years, but the game is finally entering its final round. Last night’s…
In its third season, Mission To Zyxx—a sci-fi/improv comedy podcast about a squad of spacefaring…
Late last week, a Twitter account highlighting one of the cardinal sins of bad science journalism…
The Galaxy Fold represents more than eight years of design, engineering, and brand new tech, just…
Just days after Samsung gave its $2,000 foldable smartphone to reviewers, a troubling number of…
There might be some contrarian physiologist I’m neglecting here, but it does not feel controversial …
On July 16, 1945, scientists first unleashed the energy stored at the center of the atomic…
