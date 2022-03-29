Currency has been a form of artistic expression as long as currency has been a thing. Countries use it to highlight their culture, significant historical figures, and important milestones—but why stop there? Capitalism and currency go hand in hand, and while many countries have found a lucrative revenue stream through pop culture-inspired collectible coins, no one does it quite like New Zealand.

I don’t exactly know why Instagram has been serving me up ads from the New Zealand Mint—a country and mint that are both on the other side of the world from where I live—but I’ve got no complaints. Where else are you going to find an effigy of Jabba the Hutt on a $2,900 gold coin? Not even the Disneyland gift shops get that flashy.