Horror fans may remember the pretty fine film The Nun from back in 2018. As part of the massively successful Conjuring universe, the film was a prequel spinoff about Valak, the demonic nun from The Conjuring 2 as played by Bonnie Aarons. Though the franchise has shifted focus back to the Warrens and Annabelle with the last few installments, a sequel for The Nun has been quietly in the works.



On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter broke that Storm Reid has been cast in The Nun 2 as one of its leads. Previously, Reid starred in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time film and The Suicide Squad, along with HBO’s Euphoria series. Her future roles include Missing, the standalone sequel to 2018's Searching, and she’ll be playing Riley in HBO Max’s upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us. As far as horror films go, she’s had some previous experience, as she was in the pretty good Invisible Man film back in 2020.

Details on Reid’s role, and the film in general, are still in the unholy dark. But The Nun 2 is said to still be set in the 1950s like the original film, and will reportedly bring back Taissa Farmiga’s returning as Sister Irene from that movie. Directing the sequel is Michael Chaves, who’s becoming a Conjuring veteran: he previously directed 2019's The Curse of La Llorna and 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Filming is said to currently be taking place in France, and The Nun 2 is scheduled to release on September 8, 2023.

Along with Valak, Warner Bros. plans on doing a spinoff film for fellow Conjuring 2 baddie the Crooked Man. It’s been several years since we’ve heard anything regarding that film, which was supposedly backburnered once The Nun accelerated production after a bigger audience response. Given how these films do at the box office, and how it seems they make these so quickly, it wouldn’t be surprising if we hear more about that film fairly soon.

