As soon as a new iPhone is announced, so are countless cases designed to protect the device, and while many add additional functionality, none come close to the brilliance and usefulness of the Candy Catapult Case which holds emergency rations of treats that can be fired directly into your mouth.

The case was actually born out of tragedy. When Matty Benedetto’s beloved but completely naked iPhone 12 took a tumble out of a second-story window and landed on the pavement below. It survived, technically, and still turned on, but the only thing holding the smartphone in one piece was a decorative skin on the back. It needed to be replaced, so Benedetto ordered an iPhone 13, and then set out to ensure it could survive any unforeseen accidents with a custom case.

The case originally started out with a fairly simple design 3D-printed from flexible TPU filament so that it would simply snap onto the iPhone 13 and absorb the impact of falls and drops, protecting the device inside. But why stop there? A smartphone case is an opportunity to express yourself, and given Benedetto is a creator of unnecessary inventions, what better way to do so than with some pointless functionality?

Attached to the back of their original iPhone 13 case is an extension that can both hold a stash of small candies, and fire them through the air with the addition of a spring-loaded plunger mechanism—similar to what launches balls onto a pinball table. When you pull back the plunger, a piece of candy is loaded, and when you release it, the treat is either launched clear across the room or into a waiting mouth. It’s a snacking solution as much as it is a weapon, although few would complain about being pelted with delicious Reese’s Pieces.