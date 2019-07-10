The Pixelbook Go Is a Smaller Cheaper Google-made Chromebook

We’ve seen plenty of leaks of Google’s latest Pixelbook, but the company finally showed off the actual thing today, a reasonably small Chromebook with a reasonably small price tag for a Google-made product.



Google was remarkably light on details as it rushed through the announcement. The new Pixelbook Go is 13mm thick, weighs 2 pounds, and should last up to 12 hours on a charge. We know it includes new keys calls “Hush Keys” that should have reasonable travel but be quieter than what’s available on the Pixelbook.

Advertisement

It will come with an Intel processor, though it isn’t clear what series of processors or generation. However, you’ll be able to get either an m3, i5, or i7 processor. You can get either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

Screenshot : Google

The display size and resolution weren’t discussed at the event. More time was spent on the bottom of the device—which has a wavy texture that supposedly makes it easier to grip.



While the details were scant, Google was at least open about the price. It starts at $650. That’s $350 less than the Pixelbook and puts it very close in price to some of our favorite Chromebooks available right now. If the display is good, and it’s really as light as Google claims, we could have a new contender for the best Chromebook.