Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and greatest in nerdy toys and merchandise. This week: Hawkeye sets its sights on some action figure goodness. Lego heads to the Clone Wars and to the Multiverse (of Madness) in two new sets, and NECA dives in to two slick takes on RoboC op. Check it out!



Lego Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Gargantos Showdown​

Before we’ve even gotten the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that’s scheduled for a May 6 release next year, Lego has beaten everyone to the punch with a first look at the upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 264-piece set gives us not only our first look at the Lego version of the sea creature Gargantos, but America Chavez as well, who joins minifigures of Doctor Strange and Wong. The $30 set will be available for purchase starting January 1, 2022.

NECA Ultimate Battle-Damaged RoboCop with Chair and Ultimate RoboCop Figures

Along with another year of responsible masking, social distancing, and vaccine booster shots, 2022 will also bring with it the 35th anniversary of the original RoboCop movie, and NECA is all ready to commemorate the occasion with a pair of 7-inch RoboCop figures that will be available starting next April. Pricing isn’t known yet, but the figure-only version will probably be the cheaper option, with gleaming armor, an alternate head featuring Peter Weller’s likeness, and a Cobra Assault Cannon that can be stored in a working spring-loaded leg holster. The pricier option includes all the same features and accessories plus battle-damaged armor and the chair where RoboCop would go for diagnostics and to chow down on baby food.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Hawkeye Kate Bishop and Clint Barton

With Hawkeye now streaming on Disney+, Hasbro has given us an early look at the inevitable accompanying action figures from the show, starting off with, of course, Hawkeye! And Hawkeye! Yes, unsurprisingly both Clint and Kate will lead the charge for figures from the series, and both will come with a trusty bow, quiver, and alternate hands for either fisticuffs or bow-aiming. Beyond early renders, n o details on the figures— decked out in gear inspired by David Aja and Matt Fraction’s beloved Hawkeye comic run— w ere revealed, other than that fans can expect the Avenging Archers to take aim at your wallet some time in 2022. Now here’s the real question: why doesn’t one of them come with Lucky the Pizza dog?



Lego BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano

With a satisfying run and story arc in The Clone Wars animated series, and the Togrutan’s first live-action appearance in season two of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano has developed quite a following among Star Wars fans, and it was only a matter of time before she’d be caricatured in Lego’s addictively collectible BrickHeadz series. The new 164-piece, $10 set won’t officially be available until January 1, 2022, but you can d’awww! all over it on the Lego site right now.

EXO-6 Star Trek Mirror Universe Spock Sixth-Scale Figure

It’s impossible to identify exactly where the “Beard of Evil” trope originated, but Leonard Nimoy helped perpetuate it for another generation by sporting a goatee while playing the corrupt mirror universe version of Lieutenant Commander Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series. EXO-6 is introducing its first mirror universe Star Trek figure next year with this sixth-scale evil Spock featuring not only that nefarious goatee and over 30 points of articulation, but also accessories that include a phaser, a full fabric uniform, and swappable hands in various poses. Pricing and a specific release date aren’t known at this time.

Collectible Canon Bear with Miniature Canon 5D Mark IV Model Camera

Got a photographer in your life who needs a hug as they watch companies like Sony slowly eat away the market share of longstanding camera makers like Nikon and Canon? The latter has created an adorable 8-inch tall plush companion who comes not only dressed for an afternoon of sports photography with a pocketed vest, but also an impressively detailed miniature replica of a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with a removable 24-70mm lens and a matching Canon EOS strap around its neck. It’s available now for $60, but not recommended for kids under 14 if you were hoping to inspire a future shutterbug with it.

Lego Architecture Singapore

The complications from the ongoing c ovid-19 pandemic have made international travel less and less appealing, but most of us have probably long tired of our local haunts. If you’d like to visit an exotic locale without first getting a cotton swab jabbed up your nose, Lego has updated its Architecture series with a new 827-piece set celebrating the city of Singapore with a skyline that includes Marina Bay Sands, Lau Pa Sat, Supertree Grove, the OCBC Centre, and One Raffles Place, all situated alongside the Singapore River. The set will officially be available starting January 1, 2022, for $60.

