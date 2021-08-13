Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the latest and greatest threats to your bank account. This week, The Suicide Squad’s King Shark gets the Hot Toys treatment, Hasbro has new reveals for Fantastic Marvel Legends and deceptive Transformers toys, and Mezco reveals one of its best Superman figures yet. Check it out!

Playmobil The A-Team

For its next licensed set, Playmobil has dug deep into the nostalgia barrel of iconic ‘80s properties and decided to turn The A-Team into its next playset targeted at adult collectors. (Cue the music!) Available on October 25 for a yet- to- be- revealed price (which will probably be much cheaper than Playmobil’s upcoming Star Trek playset), the set includes Hannibal, B.A. Baracus, Face, and Murdock (with sock puppet) figures, but also another iconic vehicle following Playmobil’s Back to the Future and Ghostbusters sets: the black and red A-Team van. It’s got a full finished interior with opening doors, a removable roof, and all the accessories four ex-elite soldiers sent to prison for a crime they didn’t commit could ever need.

Hasbro Transformers Studio Series 86-12 Leader The Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream

Is there a more tragic figure to come out of an ‘80s toy line and animated series than Starscream? Although the character had ambitions of leading the Decepticons, he was always relegated to serving at Megatron’s side. Even when he had his chance to take the throne in The Transformers: The Movie, Megatron still spoiled his aspirations by returning as the upgraded Galvatron. If there’s any happily ever after for this character, it’s Hasbro’s new Studio Series 86-12 Leader Class Coronation Starscream, which goes from robot to jet mode in 29 transformation steps, and includes not only a crown and cape, but a regal throne as well. Availability isn’t expected until early 2022, but it’s available for pre-order on HasbroPulse right now for $53.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 2021 Retro Fantastic Four Wave

Hasbro’s latest line of Marvel Legends goes retro for the first family, in a line of new Fantastic Four themed toys directly inspired by their iconic classic animated show designs. The entire gang’s here, alongside villains Psycho Man and High Evolutionary, as well as two bonus figures exclusive to Hasbro Pulse: a Sue Storm entirely cast in translucent plastic to make her the “Invisible” Woman, and a similarly translucent Johnny Storm in full “ flame on!” mode. The figures are available to preorder now, for a release in early 2022.

Hot Toys The Suicide Squad King Shark Sixth-Scale Figure

Yes, The Suicide Squad’s King Shark is here in all his pudgy glory, He doesn’t come with much else than some alternate hands and his beloved book to read, but really: Hot Toys... 12-inch great white shark man figure... need we say more? It’s set to arrive in mid-to late 2022 for $220.

Fisher-Price Little People Collector Elvis Presley

Commemorating the most iconic looks from the singer’s long career (including his bedazzled jumpsuit ), the latest addition to Fisher-Price’s Little People Collectors line is an Elvis Presley three-pack. It’s available now from Amazon for $15 and includes packaging that puts the “H ound D og” singer on stage. The new addition joins other famous musical groups turned into tiny kid-friendly figures including KISS and Run- DMC.

Mezco 1:12 Superman: Man of Steel Edition

Meczo’s latest 6" scaled take on the Man of Steel is called, appropriately, the Man of Steel edition. Inspired by the hero’s classic comics appearances, the figure itself is a pretty neat rendition of the iconic Superman design, but it really shines in its comics-themed accessories. Aside f ro m all the usual alternate hands and heads (one neutral, one smiling, and three in various states of anger, as well as a special light- up head for attaching heat vision effects to), Superman comes with FX pieces like enhanced punch blasts and bullet ricochets to place on his hands and chest, respectively. Beyond that there’s also a kryptonite trophy display, a phantom zone projector, and two attachable creatures: a small Starro to grip Superman’s face as he possesses him, and a Black Mercy creature to replicate the iconic comic storyline “For the Man Who Has Everything, ” when the plantlike being possesses Superman and forces him to dream of a reality where Krypton was never destroyed. Set to release in s ummer 2022 for $125, the figure is available to preorder now. [Toyark]

