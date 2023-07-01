From Stair-Climbing Robovacs to Apple's Vision of the Future, These Were June's Coolest and Weirdest Gadgets

June brought with it another major Apple event where the company revealed its first headset device, the Apple Vision Pro, which could be its next iPhone or its next Newton. But the month also delivered lots of other new hardware announcements that may have slipped under your radar.

From even more folding phones, to super-sized backup batteries, to even a brand new Game Boy Color game released by McDonald’s in 2023, make sure to check out all the coolest and weirdest gadgets that arrived in June before your brain completely checks out in July.