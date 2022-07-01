The Boys’ viral marketing addresses last week’s explosive episode. Sony’s Horizon: Zero Dawn TV show could start filming very soon. Somehow, La Brea will return. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale, and a new look at the return of American Horror Stories. To me, my spoilers!



Thor: Love & Thunder

Christian Bale revealed to Prensa Escenario (via Comic Book) that scenes he shared with both Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum have been cut from the final film.

I got to work with Peter Dinklage, that’s not in the final film, but he’s fantastic. I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he’s not in the final film either. As you see, a lot of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though it is beautiful, brilliant stuff.

CHRISTIAN BALE - THOR LOVE AND THUNDER - ENTREVISTA CINE

Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi confirmed to IGN that Gorr’s appearance was altered to look less like Voldemort.

His face in the comics, unfortunately, does kind of resemble Voldemort. You know, so I was like people are going to just automatically going to make that connection. So we decided to depart from that design a bit more, sort of keep elements of the tone, and the fact that he had the sword. But really, it was about his story, that was the most important thing for us.

Barbie

According to Variety, Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the neon spandex rollerskating outfits of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Prey

Time Out has a spooky new image from the upcoming Predator prequel, Prey.

Monster High: The Movie

A human is haunting Monster High in the first trailer for Monster High: The Movie.

Monster High: The Movie - FULL TRAILER! | Monster High

Medusa

The search for a missing woman takes a “neon-tinged, genre-bending ” turn in the trailer for Medusa.

MEDUSA | Official U.S. Trailer | In Select Theaters July 29, 2022

Last Journey of Paul W.R.

The titular Paul W.R. is humanity’s last hope against an encroaching red moon in the trailer for Last Journey of Paul W.R.

LAST JOURNEY OF PAUL W.R. | Official Trailer

Polaris

We also have a trailer for Polaris, a new action film described as “Mad Max in the Arctic.”

Polaris | Teaser

Horizon: Zero Dawn

According to a new report from The Ronin, Netflix’s upcoming series based on the Playstation game Horizon: Zero Dawn begins filming this August in Toronto.

The Boys

Vought has released a statement in regards to Starlight’s controversial livestream last week.

The Winchesters

During a recent panel at Supernatural Orlando, Jensen Ackles stated the way the prequel series The Winchesters plays with Supernatural continuity “may not be what you expect.”

I’m excited to see what you guys think of the twists. I had somebody yesterday in a Meet & Greet, [who said] ‘J ust so you know, John didn’t know about hunting until after Mary died.’ And my response was ‘O h, I’m well aware.’ Don’t think that we’re just tossing away 15 years of established story. It’s just how we’re going to get to it may not be what you expected.

Riverdale

The Archies gather intel on Percival in the synopsis for “Return to Rivervale” airing July 17.

THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner (#620). Original airdate 7/17/2022.

Tom Swift

Tom Swift rescues a missing scientist in the synopsis for “Tom Swift and His Two Men and a Baby” airing July 19.

FEELINGS – Tom’s (Tian Richards) mysterious guardian angel Rowan (Albert Mwangi) makes an urgent plea for help in rescuing a missing scientist targeted by the same anti-tech conspiracy that sabotaged Barton Swift’s ship. When the Squad embarks on this mission, a surprising secret comes to light and brings Tom and Rowan closer than ever before. Meanwhile, Zenzi’s (Ashleigh Murray) simmering feelings for Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are complicated by a bold move from Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton). Miller Tobin directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Bradley Marques (#108). Original airdate 7/19/2022.

Moonhaven

Paul and Bella “trek through unknown territory” in the synopsis for “Dreadfeel, ” airing July 28.

Paul and Bella trek through unknown territory in search of Maite. Meanwhile, Arlo takes a journey of his own.

American Horror Stories

A new trailer for American Horror Stories’ second season teases a dollhouse of horrors.

American Horror Stories | Season 2 Teaser - Die-O-Rama | FX

La Brea

A 15-second teaser promises La Brea returns for a second season this fall.

La Brea Season 2 Teaser Promo

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Finally, Netflix has released a full trailer for its new Kung Fu Panda series starring Jack Black.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight 🐻‍❄️🐉 Official Trailer | Netflix

