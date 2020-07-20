Thought You Could Easily Skirt Delta's In-Flight Mask Policy? Yeah, Not Anymore

Photo : Jamie Squire ( Getty Images )

Delta Air Lines has implemented a new policy for enforcing masks on its planes that will require those who cannot wear face coverings for health reasons to fill out a new clearance screener for each flight.

Advertisement

The company announced the new policy, effective this week, and said that it is currently discouraging those with health conditions who cannot wear masks from flying altogether. Delta characterized the Clearance-To-Fly screening as a “virtual consultation process,” which CNN reported involves speaking by phone with the carrier’s third-party partner STAT-MD. That partner would ultimately determine the individual’s ability to fly.

“Medical research tells us that wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to reduce the covid -19 infection rate,” the spokesperson said. “That’s why Delta remains committed to requiring customers and employees to wear a mask or face covering as a consistent layer of protection across all Delta touchpoints. We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel.”

Advertisement

However, the spokesperson added, should passengers be prevented from wearing a mask, they are “welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone’s safety.”

According to the company, the consultation can take up to an hour to complete. If a customer is not cleared for exemption from wearing a mask, they’ll be denied boarding unless they agree to comply with Delta’s mask policy. If they still do not agree to wear a mask, they’ll be placed on Delta’s no-fly list.

Listen, you definitely do not want to risk becoming the American Airlines dweeb of your flight. Just wear a dang mask.