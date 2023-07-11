The rapid consumer demand for gadgets and gizmos unleashed by Amazon’s summer Prime Day has birthed copycats deal days and weeks from other top retailers trying to get a piece of the action. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s other are all running their own mega leaving some to describe this period of time as Black Friday in July. We’ve gone through and collected some of the best tech deals from competitors so even buyers morally repulsed by Amazon’s contentious business practices can still save a few bucks.

Whether you’re looking to fill your home with an outrageously large new TV or simply want a reasonably priced replacement for your aging phone, there should be something on this list worthwhile. It’s worth keeping in that many of these deals are for a limited time only and supplies are limited.

Advertisement

Best TV Deals

Target: LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart Mini LED TV — $1,299 (Regularly $1,799.99) A good find for anyone looking for a large, high quality 4K screen at a significant markdown.

Advertisement Advertisement

Walmart: VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV — $398, (Regularly $528.00)

A hefty 65-inch screen coming in at under $400 is pretty hard to beat.

Advertisement

Best Buy: Samsung - 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV $2299 (Regularly $3,299.99)

It’s pretty hard to justify spending multiple thousands of dollars on a screen the size of a small car, but this extreme markdown makes a summer splurge slightly more understandable.

Advertisement

Target: Dartwood 1080P FHD Premium Projector - Portable Home Theater Projector with Built-in Speaker - 200 Inch Image (White) $139.99 (Regularly $239.99)

If you have a roommate who just can’t stand having a giant black screen ruing the living room’s quaint aesthetics but who also won’t turn down a good Netflix binge, this deal could be for you.

Advertisement

Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and Computers

Best Buy: MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop - Apple M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Space Gray $749.99 (regularly $999.999)



Advertisement

It’s hard to deny the simplicity and power of an M1 chip-equipped Macbook. At under $1,000, this could be the perfect gateway computer to get students or other laptop seekers sucked into Apple’s Walled Garden.

Advertisement

Target: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13" Ultrabook 2K Intel Core i7-1160G7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics Black $844.00 (Regularly $1,939.00).

An ultra-thin laptop that punches well above its weight at a fair price.



Advertisement

Target: Acer Predator Triton 500 - 15.6" Intel i7-10750H 2.6GHz 16GB Ram 1TB HDD W10H - Manufacturer Refurbished $1,599.99 (Regularly $2,799.99).

A powerful gaming laptop that’s initially offered at a price that makes it worthy of proper consideration.

Advertisement

Best Buy: HP - ENVY 16" WQXGA Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i9 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 - 1TB SSD - Natural Silver $1,099.99 (Regularly $1,749.99).

A reasonably priced workhorse that prioritizes a stunning display and practicality over a beautiful design.

Advertisement

Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Walmart: Restored Apple iPhone 12 Red 64GB GSM / CDMA Fully Unlocked Smartphone $348.96 (Regularly $439.99).

For anyone willing to put up with a refurbished device, this just might be one of the best ways to snag a powerful iPhone for just a few hundred dollars.

Advertisement

Best Buy: Google - Pixel 7 128GB (Unlocked) - Lemongrass $399.00 (Regularly $599.00).

A great option for weekend photography fanatics.

Advertisement

Target: ASUS ROG Phone 6, 6.78” FHD+ 2448x1080 165Hz, 50MP/13MP/5MP Triple Camera, 16GB, 512GB, 5G LTE Unlocked, Phantom Black, US Version, AI2201-16G512G-BK $899.99 (Regularly $1,099.99).

A commendable gaming phone for anyone trying to maintain high scores on the go.

Advertisement

Target: Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB ROM 6GB RAM G970 GSM Unlocked Smartphone - Manufacturer Refurbished $144.99 (Regularly $699.99).

A wildly more affordable version of an already budget-friendly workhorse.

Advertisement

Best Smart Home Deals for Prime Day

Target: iRobot Roomba j7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Obstacle Avoidance - Black - 7150 $399.00 (Regularly $599.99).

\A vacuum robot is something nobody really need, but at $200 knocked down now may be the perfect time to splurge into the world of rudimentary robotics. Household pets will be pleased.

Advertisement

Walmart: TEEHO Keyless Entry Door Lock Keypad Digital Smart Deadbolt in Satin Nickel Finish 1.8 Pounds $32.78 (Regularly $49.99).

A good smart lock can make endless searching for house keys a thing of the past.

Advertisement

Best Buy: Google - Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat - Stainless Steel $189.99 (Regularly $249.99).

The discount on Google’s top-notch smart thermostat comes just in time fo what’s likely to be a scalding summer.

Advertisement

Target: Arlo Essential 1080p Indoor Wired Security Camera $59.99 (Regularly $99.99).

Package thieves won’t stand a chance. Whether or not that’s worth turning your home into a surveillance hub, however, is another question.

Advertisement

Target: Bose Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones 700 $299.99 (Regularly $379.99).

A personal favorite of this writer for its top-tier noise canceling and commendable audio for a pair of Bluetooth cans.

Advertisement

Target: Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $199.99 (Regularly $349.99).

Definitely, not the highest quality headphones on the market, but the reduced price makes them a more suitable backup pair.

Advertisement

Walmart: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 (Regularly $249.00).

If you can get over the annoying Air Pod wearer aesthetic, these reduced-priced headphones could become your next constant companion.

Advertisement

Target: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds TWS Noice Cancelling Bluetooth IPX7 Water Resistant - International Model $159.99 (Regularly $239.99).

An affordable offering bringing active noise cancellation to the masses.

Advertisement

Walmart: VILINICE Bluetooth Speakers Portable Wireless, IPX7 Waterproof Outdoor Speaker with Subwoofer, $18.99 (Regularly $99.99).

At just $20, it would be silly not to pick up this speaker and take it for a plunge in a nearby lake.

Advertisement

Best Wearable and VR Headset Deals

Best Buy: Meta - Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB $299.99 (Regularly $399.99).

The metaverse may not be panning out quite the way Mark Zuckerberg planned but there’s still a handful of fun games out there worth checking out.

Advertisement

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - $149.99 (Regularly $279.99).

This reduced price makes diving into the world of Apple’s wearables more accessible than ever before.

Advertisement

Walmart: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - 42mm BT - Silver - SM-R880NZSAXAA $129.00 (Regularly $349.99).

A classy-looking day-to-day alternative for all the Apple haters out there.

Advertisement

Miscellaneous Tech Deals

Target: Monoprice MP Cadet 3D Printer - Full Auto Leveling, Print Via WiFi, Great for Children, For Educational Purposes at Home, Office, Dorm, or Classroom $129.99 (Regularly $263.99).

Advertisement

Best Buy: GoPro - HERO11 Black Action Camera - Black $349.99 (Regularly $499.99).

Advertisement

Target: Hiboost F15GI-5S-BTW 10K Smart Link 3G and 4G LTE Cell Phone Wireless Signal Booster for Small Home or Office Areas Under 4000 to 10000 Square Feet $488.99 (Regularly $803.99).