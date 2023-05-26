Caddo Lake

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the M. Night Shyamlan-produced Caddo Lake has been rated “PG-13" for “some disturbing/bloody images, thematic elements, and brief strong language.” Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, Sam Hennings and Diana Hopper are attached to star.

Transformers One

Transformers One, the upcoming animated movie, has been bushed back two months and will now release September 13, 2024.

[Deadline]

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Relatedly, the cast and crew of Rise of the Beasts discuss filming at Machu Picchu in a new featurette.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Filming in Peru Featurette - Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback

The Flash

Barry Allen enters Michael Keaton’s Batcave in a new clip from The Flash.

Silo

According to Spoiler TV, Apple has officially renewed Silo for a second season.

Citadel

Citadel has additionally been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime.

[Deadline]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew shares “a sweet moment” with Ace in the synopsis for her June 14 episode, “The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil.”

FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra (Supernatural, The 100) continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu Snowpiercer) and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover (#403). Original airdate 6/14/2023.

[KSiteTV]

Secret Invasion

The official Secret Invasion Twitter page has released a gallery of new character posters with attached disinformation warnings.

Riverdale

Finally, Jughead is indicted in the murder of reclusive sci-fi author, Brad Raybury, in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x10 Promo “American Graffiti” (HD) Season 7 Episode 10 Promo

