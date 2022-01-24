Could Sony really move ahead with its Madame Web plans this year? Eternals’ Lauren Ridloff returns to The Walking Dead in new pictures from the final season. Plus, a new look at what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow and Nancy Drew. Spoilers get!



Civil War

Deadline reports Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny will star in Civil War, a a sci-fi/action movie from A24 and Annihilation director, Alex Garland. Though details on the plot are currently unavailable, the story is said to take place “in a near-future America.”

A Quiet Place 3

The third film in the A Quiet Place franchise (this time, from Pig director Michael Sarnoski) has been pushed back five months to a September 22, 2023 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Transformers and TMNT Animated Movies

As part of the reshuffling of Paramount’s movie slate, including the delays to the next two Mission Impossible movies, a brand-new, animated Transformers movie has been given a July 19, 2024 theatrical release date, alongside Seth Rogen’s animated TMNT project, which is now slated f or August 4, 2023.

Madame Web

Meanwhile, Comic Book reports (via Twitter reporter Charles Murphy) Sony’s Madame Web plans to begin filming later this year.

Legends of Tomorrow



Spoiler TV has both photos and a synopsis for “Rage Against the Machine”, the February 2 episode of Legends of Tomorrow. More at the link.

INFILTRATING - With some help from an unexpected person, the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider. The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (CaityLotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned. Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission. Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, LissethChavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle (#711). Original airdate 2/2/2022.

4400

Logan is sole witness to a “savage” crime in the synopsis for “Group Effort” — the February 7 episode of 4400.

PATRICK JOHN FLUEGER GUEST STARS - Logan (Cory Jeacoma) is the only witness to a savage crime, that, to all others does not seem to exist, meanwhile Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) stands up to a group of anti-4400's. Mildred (Autumn Best) rallies the troops when she fears Milicent (guest star Raven Whitney) might be in trouble and we get a glimpse into the sisters’ lives growing up and the mysterious Caleb (guest star Patrick John Flueger). The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson and AMARR. Co-creator of the original USA series “The 4400" Scott Peters directs the episode written by Sunil Nayar (#112). Original airdate 2/7/2022.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

A pair of mysterious strangers pose a threat to both a pubescent boy and Hawaiian culture, itself, in the synopses for both February 6 episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Patel Motel Cartel PUBERTY IS THE WORST. - A teen joy’s strength and courage is put to the test when a mysterious stranger appears at his family’s motel. Chris River, Rashi Grewal, Dejan Loyola, Munish Sharma, Requell Jodeah, Xavier Morrison, Hoger Abbas and Serje Basi star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi. (#308). Original airdate 2/6/2022. Erased THERE’S A STRANGER IN MY HOUSE... - A woman is determined to save her home and her family’s rich Hawaiian culture from being forgotten. Mapuana Makia, Leanne Khol Young, Eva Brooke Baker, Peter Shinkoda, Remy Marthaller, Nani Browne, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jason McKinnon, Irma Leong and Jonel Earl star. Albert Shin directed the episode written by Liz Alper. (#309). Original airdate 2/6/2022.

The Walking Dead

Comic Book has a new photo of Lauren Ridloff in the upcoming back-half of The Walking Dead’s final season.

Secret Invasion

Photos from Secret Invasion News have our first look at Emilia Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson (now with a big, grey beard) on set. Click through to have a look.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World

The cast of Astrid & Lilly Save the World discuss the show’s innumerable references to 1990's pop culture (even if they don’t understand them, themselves) in a new featurette.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew brings the Frozen Hearts Killer to justice in the trailer for this week’s season finale, “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul”.

