Trump's 'I Want Nothing' Rant Transformed Into Songs By The Ramones, Morrissey, and More

President Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant at the White House yesterday, selectively quoting from Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s damning testimony about Trump’s crimes. Countless people have pointed out that Trump’s handwritten notes from the rant looked like lyrics to a song, inspiring some people on Twitter to put those words to music. And surprisingly, the songs are actually pretty good.



Needless to say, music that’s inspired by mainstream politics is usually very, very bad. And user-created parody songs about politicians are often unbearable. But these songs from Trump’s words, created by three talented musicians, are actually executed perfectly. Completely devoid of context, the songs make about as much sense as anything our senile president was trying to say yesterday.

Twitter user Alex Kliment created a song inspired by 1970s punk band The Ramones. Kliment even matched up his new song to Trump’s mouth movements, making the 22-second bit truly inspired.

Twitter user Nick Lutsko created an emo version of Trump’s rant that would surely make Dashboard Confessional jealous. And just like the Ramones version, Trump’s perfectly matched lip-syncing in the video really makes the entire effort that much more impressive.

And artist Panda Plane created a version of Trump’s words that was inspired by aging rocker Morrissey, the former frontman of The Smiths. And while there’s no video of Trump lip syncing in this one, it’s still a pitch-perfect parody of Morrissey’s trademark whining.

Given everything we know about Morrissey and his far right, racist politics, this last homage actually feels the most appropriate. Trump would be so proud, though we have to assume the president is more of a Wilhelm Richard Wagner guy.

President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes seen outside the White House on November 20, 2019 Photo : Getty Images

Twitter users have pointed out other famous musicians who could have written these lyrics, including Kurt Cobain, Car Seat Headrest, and Linkin Park, among plenty of others. But we haven’t seen any musicians attempt to emulate those styles yet. If you see any other good versions, let us know in the comments.