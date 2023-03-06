For a period of time on Monday, Twitter was, once again, not working very well. The site has faced an increasing number of technical snafus since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022, and began gutting the company’s staff in multiple rounds of layoffs.



In the most recent “whoopsie,” external links posted to the site did not lead to where they were intended to go. Instead clicking on a linked web article directed users to an error message coded “467". “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information,” the notice read.



Additionally, photos posted to the platform weren’t displaying correctly. “An error occurred loading this image,” a separate error message said. As a result, people’s timelines were flooded with gray and brown boxes, broken links, and tweets commenting on those boxes and broken links. Gizmodo tried to embed a few tweets referencing and demonstrating the issue in this post, but the content would not load normally. Instead, here are a couple of screenshots of what happened:

Advertisement

Twitter’s entire developer site also appeared to go down, displaying the same error message. Attempting to log out of the platform also lead you there according to at least one user report on the site, from a computer science professor. Gizmodo verified that logging out of Twitter on a mobile browser resulted in the API error message, and it was impossible to log back in for about 30 minutes.



Note: sponsored links and multimedia content posted in advertisements seemed unaffected by whatever was going on at Twitter. So, you could still successfully click on ads. Earlier this year, Elon Musk promised to close off the free tier of Twitter’s Application Programming Interface (API).

G/O Media may get a commission 98% Off The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle Comes with twelve different courses comprised of a huge number of lessons, and each one will help you learn more about Python itself, and can be accessed when you want and as often as you want forever, making it ideal for learning a new skill. Buy for $40 from StackSocial Advertisement

Gizmodo reached out to Twitter Support’s official company account on the platform for explanation, but did not immediately receive a response. At 12:19 p.m. ET, Twitter Support posted that “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Just last week, the site appeared to suffer a total outage, that left users unable to load anything on their feeds on Wednesday. Earlier in February, Twitter’s mobile app went down for a few hours. These types of disruptions and more have seemed to become more common in the wake of Musk’s takeover—which is understandable considering he’s scrapped more than three quarter’s of the company’s former staff.

Advertisement

That the linked content error notice related to Twitter’s API (application program interface) is not particularly surprising. Under Musk’s direction, the platform has moved to lock down who has access to the site’s back-end interface, and to further monetize API access. The platform has also moved to monetize such features as two-factor authentication, in its push to become profitable. It’s possible an error occurred while Twitter coders were working on API access changes.



On top of the ongoing issues with Twitter, competing social media platform, Mastodon, also noted it was experiencing an outage on Monday. Mastodon’s site currently displays a notice about a “major outage,” that it is attributing to a “massive DDoS attack.” “We are working together with Fastly to mitigate it,” the error message reads.

Advertisement

Gizmodo reached out to Mastodon for more clarity on that platform’s issue, but did not immediately receive a response. Though the site attributed its problems to hostile attack on its bandwidth, it also likely incurred a huge influx of traffic corresponding to Twitter’s issues.

This article is part of a developing story. Our writers and editors will be updating this page as new information is released. Please check back again in a few minutes to see the latest updates. Meanwhile, if you want more news coverage, check out our tech, science, or io9 front pages. And you can always see the most recent Gizmodo news stories at gizmodo.com/latest.