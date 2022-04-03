The second season of Amazon’s Undone is soon upon us, bringing fans back to the life of Rosa Salazar’s Alma as she continues to grow her time travel abilities. After a series of clips last month teasing at some of the familial struggles that await her in the new season, Prime Video has released a trailer that gives a better (and stranger) idea of what’s to come.



At the end of the first season, Alma saw something that now throws the history of her family, and possibly her entire life, into question. To help her find answers, she enlists the help of her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral)—who, as it turns out, has a similar time power of her own. Becca can travel through people’s memories, which is just the ability needed to go digging through their family’s secrets. But it won’t be quite as simple as that, as there’s a literal fog clouding everything that they turn up, along with a door that doesn’t seem to want to open, despite Alma’s best efforts.

Advertisement

The new season looks every bit as emotionally charged as its predecessor, and like with any story about unpacking family trauma—of which we’ve been getting plenty of in the last couple of years—there’s going to be some heartbreaking moments along the way. Studio Submarine’s rotoscoped animation continues to give the show a look unlike anything seen before, and if scenes towards the trailer’s end are any indication, Alma and Becca’s investigation is going to get super weird. With much of Amazon’s recent animated shows like The Boys: Diabolical and Critical Role being quite loud and boisterous in their respective ways, it’ll be interesting to see how something more meditative and thoughtful like Undone fares for users of the streaming service in the wake of those shows.

Undone will release all eight episodes of its second season on April 29.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.