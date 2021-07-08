We come from the future
io9
Morning Spoilers

Updates From John Wick: Chapter 4, Black Widow, and More

There's more Gunpowder Milkshake on the way, and Matthew Vaughn's sticking to spy-fy for a new movie

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
1
Keanu Reeves in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum
John’s gonna have some old friends and enemies showing up in his next movie.
Image: Lionsgate

Fangoria sets its sights on Malay horror for a new remake. Get a brutal look at the next chapter of Fear Street. Kevin Feige continues to hype up Black Widow. Plus, a look at the Addams Family’s return, more Jungle Cruise footage, and what’s next for Fort Salem. Spoilers, away!

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4

Deadline confirms the one and only Lance Reddick will indeed return as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Untitled Spy Thriller

Meanwhile, Observer reports Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Rockwell are attached to star in a currently untitled spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn concerning “a best-selling spy novelist who turns out to be a world-class spy suffering from amnesia.”

Sitora

According to Variety, Fangoria Studios will produce Sitora, a remake of the lost Malay 1964 horror film, Sitora Harimau Jadian, from director Diffan Sina Norman. The story centers on “a tyrannical shaman who puffs up the threat of a supernatural half-man, half-tiger as a means of preserving his feudal control.” Malaysian actor Wan Hanafi Su is attached to star.

Gunpowder Milkshake 2

THR reports Studio Canal is developing a sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake ahead of its July 14 Netflix premiere.

Time Cut

Production has begun on Time Cut, a horror film from director Hannah McPherson and producer Christopher Landon described as “Back to the Future meets Scream.”

Encanto

Here are the first posters for Disney’s latest musical, Encanto.

Encanto
Image: Disney
Encanto
Photo: Disney

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is accused of witchcraft in the latest clip from Fear Street Part 2: 1978.

Rising Wolf

A young woman with superpowers is tortured in a futuristic elevator shaft in the trailer for Rising Wolf (previously titled Ascendant).

The Addams Family 2

The Addams Family enjoy a vacation in the first trailer for The Addams Family 2.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt discuss their “incredible opportunity” to turn Disney’s Jungle Cruise into a movie in a new featurette.

Black Widow

Elsewhere, Kevin Feige discusses “subverting” fan expectations with the long-awaited Black Widow movie.



Kung Fu

The search for the Forge continues in the trailer for “Sacrifice”next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Finally, anti-witch sentiment continues to snowball in the trailer for “Not Our Daughters”next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem. 

Banner art by Jim Cook

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9, where you can find him delivering your morning spoilers, writing about superheroes, and having many feelings about Star Wars. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

Tebow Kneeled First

I hope Lance Reddick also means the return of the Dog with No Name.

He is a good dog. 