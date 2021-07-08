Updates From John Wick: Chapter 4, Black Widow, and More

Fangoria sets its sights on Malay horror for a new remake. Get a brutal look at the next chapter of Fear Street. Kevin Feige continues to hype up Black Widow. Plus, a look at the Addams Family’s return, more Jungle Cruise footage, and what’s next for Fort Salem. Spoilers, away!
John Wick: Chapter 4
Deadline confirms the one and only Lance Reddick will indeed return as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4.
Untitled Spy Thriller
Meanwhile, Observer reports Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Rockwell are attached to star in a currently untitled spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn concerning “a best-selling spy novelist who turns out to be a world-class spy suffering from amnesia.”
Sitora
According to Variety, Fangoria Studios will produce Sitora, a remake of the lost Malay 1964 horror film, Sitora Harimau Jadian, from director Diffan Sina Norman. The story centers on “a tyrannical shaman who puffs up the threat of a supernatural half-man, half-tiger as a means of preserving his feudal control.” Malaysian actor Wan Hanafi Su is attached to star.
Gunpowder Milkshake 2
THR reports Studio Canal is developing a sequel to Gunpowder Milkshake ahead of its July 14 Netflix premiere.
Time Cut
Production has begun on Time Cut, a horror film from director Hannah McPherson and producer Christopher Landon described as “Back to the Future meets Scream.”
Encanto
Here are the first posters for Disney’s latest musical, Encanto.
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is accused of witchcraft in the latest clip from Fear Street Part 2: 1978.
Rising Wolf
A young woman with superpowers is tortured in a futuristic elevator shaft in the trailer for Rising Wolf (previously titled Ascendant).
The Addams Family 2
The Addams Family enjoy a vacation in the first trailer for The Addams Family 2.
Jungle Cruise
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt discuss their “incredible opportunity” to turn Disney’s Jungle Cruise into a movie in a new featurette.
Black Widow
Elsewhere, Kevin Feige discusses “subverting” fan expectations with the long-awaited Black Widow movie.
Kung Fu
The search for the Forge continues in the trailer for “Sacrifice”—next week’s episode of Kung Fu.
Motherland: Fort Salem
Finally, anti-witch sentiment continues to snowball in the trailer for “Not Our Daughters”—next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.
