Get another shadowy look at the stars of Borderlands. An action legend joins John Wick 4. The latest Mission Impossible suffers another setback. Plus, teases from the set of She-Hulk, and what’s coming on Disney’s The Owl House. Spoilers away!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
After set pictures of Zachary Levi’s new Shazam costume from paparazzi hit the web yesterday, director David F. Sandberg offered a teasing, official sneak peek of a new and upgraded costume for the marvelous title hero.
John Wick: Chapter 4
Donnie Yen has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 as “an old friend” of John Wick’s, “who shares his same history and many of the same enemies.” [Deadline]
Andor
Deadline reports that the Star Wars Disney+ series has cast Chernobyl’s Robert Emms in an undisclosed role.
The Tank
Bloody-Disgusting reports Scott Walker (The Frozen Ground) is attached to direct The Tank, an upcoming monster movie with creature effects by WETA’s Richard Taylor. The story is said to concern a couple who inherit coastal property with a “buried water tank” housing “a long-dormant creature, fiercely protective of its environment.”
Room 203
Screen Daily has word Ben Jagger will direct a film adaptation of Nanami Kamon’s novel, Room 203, for Voltage Pictures. The story focuses on “two female roommates tormented by vengeful spirits dwelling in their gothic-style apartment which contains an ornate centrepiece.”
Mission: Impossible VII
Filming on Mission: Impossible VII has once again been put on hold following another positive covid-19 test. [THR]
Borderlands
Meanwhile, the Borderlands film’s official Twitter has released five more character silhouettes.
The Changed
In the trailer for The Changed, Tony Todd adds gravitas to a new take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
She-Hulk
Actress and stuntperson Anais Almonte posted (then deleted) some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Marvel’s She-Hulk which include Mark Ruffalo.
Outlander
Outlander’s sixth season will begin airing next February according to Sam Heughan on Twitter.
The Owl House
Finally, the Disney Channel has released a trailer for the second season of The Owl House.
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
Saved you a click!