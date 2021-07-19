Another new director steps in for Disney+’s Willow television show. The John Wick spinoff series, The Continental, adds a director and reveals its own structure. Plus, another new look at the Chucky TV series, and what’s to come on Charmed and Legends of Tomorrow. To me, my spoilers!



The Batman

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider), Colin Farrell revealed his Penguin only appears in The Batman for “five or six scenes.”

I’m only in it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence. Really, it’s a freebie to me. I’ll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f***ing nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he [Reeves] brought this world to life.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

During a recent Q&A with Games Radar, Elizabeth Olsen described Sam Raimi’s Multiverse of Madness as “a very scary movie.”

It’s a very scary movie. It’s like old Sam Raimi. They’re trying to create the scariest Marvel movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa has arrived in London to film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

London calling!… so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE ! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha j

The Flash

New set photos— that have since been scrubbed from social media—revealed Michael Keaton’s reconstructed Batcave, as well as the return of the classic 1989 Batmobile.

Moonhaven

Ayelet Zurer has joined the cast of AMC’s Moonhaven as Maite Voss, “the political leader of Moonhaven. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. Haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into a madness that risks the future of Earth.” [Deadline]

Willow

Deadline reports Outlander’s Stephen Woolfenden has “stepped in to shoot the first two episodes” of Willow replacing former director Jonathan Entwistle — who, himself, has been brought in to replace John M. Chu last January. The outlet confirms the two-hour pilot has now “been completed.”

The Continental

THR has word Albert Hughes (The Book of Eli) will direct two episodes of The Continental, the upcoming John Wick spinoff. The outlets adds a new detail that instead of regular episodes it will be a “three-installment event series” at Starz, each lasting approximately 90 minutes.

Chucky

New photos from the Syfy show appear to confirm Chucky’s new owner decides to use him as a ventriloquist dummy. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for more.



Jameela Jamil shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself practicing fight choreography for She-Hulk.

Roswell, New Mexico

TV Line has photos from “Hands, ” the July 26 season premiere of Roswell, New Mexico. More at the link.

Charmed



Charmed does Flatliners in the trailer for “I Dream A Dream...” — this week’s third season finale.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends go bowling in the trailer for next week’s episode.

